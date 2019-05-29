SEE IT: Passenger reportedly caught on camera beating New York Lyft driver

A New York Lyft driver’s violent beating while driving a customer to the hospital last Thursday was reportedly caught on the car dash camera.

The passenger, who appeared in pain as he laid his head in a female passenger’s lap after getting into the car, repeatedly demanded that the driver, identified as Eduardo Madiedo, drive faster to a Queen’s hospital Thursday evening, according to The New York Post.

The passenger cursed at Madiedo and the driver responded, “If you’re going to be disrespectful I’ll just pull over right now.” At that point, the suspect reached into the front seat and starting beating Madiedo on the head with both hands, practicing climbing into the front seat as he continued to hit him.

The woman begged the suspect to stop and they immediately got out.

Madiedo refused medical attention and told NBC he’s unsure if he’ll continue to drive for Lyft.

