JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to new information released by Yellowstone National Park regarding the status of flooding and infrastructure damage and the inability to reopen the park in the immediate future, the decision has been made to close the Teton County Fairgrounds to overnight camping and recreational vehicles (RV) beginning Wednesday night.

“The Fairgrounds was made available to those who were displaced upon the initial closure and evacuation of Yellowstone, in an effort to help make the transition easier for visitors who had nowhere to go,” Teton County Emergency Management Coordinator Rich Ochs said. “Evacuations are nearly complete, the weather has improved, and Yellowstone has announced that it will not reopen in the immediate future, so we are hopeful that folks have had time to make accommodations for their next

destination, whether that is here in Jackson, or elsewhere.”

Teton County Emergency Management would like to thank the Teton County Fairgrounds for providing the opportunity to use their space to help those impacted by the closure and evacuation of Yellowstone National Park, along with the Town of Jackson, Jackson Police Department, Teton County, and the Teton County’s Sheriff’s Office for coordinating operations.

Those who are still seeking lodging or commercial RV options in the area, are encouraged to call the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center Hotline at 307-733-3316. Operators are answering the phones from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until further notice.

Grand Teton National Park has created a webpage with campsite information and resources for visitors HERE. Campgrounds in Grand Teton National Park are by reservation only.

Other sites available to camping and RVs include Moran Vista at the Spread Creek turnoff from U.S. Highway 26/89 and Blackrock Meadows on Togwotee Pass in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Lincoln and Sublette counties, just to the south and east of Jackson, have also reported they have

availability for camping and RVs, and Alpine Valley RV Resort has opened their expansion lot earlier than planned due to this event, which can accommodate an additional 40-plus RVs and camping spaces.

For updates on conditions in Yellowstone National Park, click HERE or sign-up for Yellowstone National Park Nixle messages by texting 82190 to 888-777.

