JACKSON, Wyo. (KFII) – In coordination with the Town of Jackson, Jackson Police Department, Teton County and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the Teton County Fairgrounds will again be available Tuesday to those impacted by the closure and evacuation of Yellowstone National Park.

The Teton County Fairgrounds is available for dry camping, only. There are no water, sewer, or electric

hook-ups or other amenities. Campfires are not allowed, and users are expected to clean-up after

themselves and their pets.

Those impacted by the events at Yellowstone National Park are encouraged to call the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center Hotline at 307-733-3316 for other possible lodging options.

Operators are answering phones from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Wednesday, June 15. Other sites available to camping and recreational vehicles include Moran Vista at the Spread Creek turnoff from U.S. Highway 26/89 and Blackrock Meadows on Togwotee Pass in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

As a reminder, the closure of Yellowstone National Park could last longer than Wednesday. Visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly. Temporary camping at the Teton County Fairgrounds it is not expected to be available beyond the night of June 14, 2022.

The Teton County Fairgrounds is located at 305 W Snow King Drive in Jackson, Wyoming. Jackson Police Department is on-site this afternoon to direct parking.

