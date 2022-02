PPD

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Fire Department reports crews were busy Tuesday morning working a semi fire on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 62 near Port of Entry.

The department says crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports the right lane is blocked. Officials say to drive with extreme caution, and consider using an alternate route.

