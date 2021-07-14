FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Fort Hall Fire & EMS along with Blackfoot Fire responded to Interstate 15, milepost 89 on the southbound of the ramp for a single semi rollover Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, units found the semi flipped on its side with the driver still inside.

The semi was hauling potatoes and appeared to have rolled when going around the corner.

Fort Hall Fire & EMS extricated the male patient from the cab of the truck. Portneuf Air Rescue transported him to Portneuf Medical Center for further treatment.

No further information will be provided at this time.

