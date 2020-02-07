News

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police is investigating a semi-truck accident that blocked traffic on I-15.

It happened about 4:18 P.m. at milepost 12 just south of Malad.

71-year-old Jose Leon of West Valley, Utah was heading south in a 1999 Freightliner.

The front passenger side wheel and tire came off the truck.

The semi tipped and came to rest on its side on the right shoulder of the road.

Both lanes were block for about 40 minutes before the left lane was opened.

The right lane was blocked for about two hours and 49 minutes.

The crash is still under investigation.