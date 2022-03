BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – At around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Idaho State Police responded to a semi-truck crash along U.S. 26 near Blackfoot.

A black sedan crashed into the side of a semi-truck according to Idaho State Police Troopers.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Road conditions were clear along US 26 at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

