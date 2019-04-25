Semi-truck plows into Michigan home, leaving it ‘severely damaged’: officials

A semi-truck driving through Michigan on Wednesday plowed into a home, leaving it “severely damaged,” officials said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. when the semi-truck was driving westbound on 26 Mile Road, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Witnesses to the incident told authorities that “the truck blew a tire,” prompting it to lose control and veer into the road’s opposite lane, where it crashed into an F-250 pick-up truck, officials said.

“The tractor trailer continued on traveling through a residence and coming to a rest in the Meade Cemetery,” the sheriff’s office said.

No one was inside the residence at the time of the incident, the homeowner told authorities, according to the news release.

Aerial video showed responders on scene and debris strewn around what remained of the home. Numerous headstones from the cemetery were also damaged from the crash, officials said.

None of the parties involved sustained major injuries, officials said.

“A van traveling behind the F-250 did have to brake to avoid the crash and in turn hit a mailbox,” the sheriff’s department said.