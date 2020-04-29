Breaking News

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police report the eastbound lanes are currently blocked on US 26 at milepost 351 east of Idaho Falls.

ISP said in a tweet there is a semi vs tractor crash between 145th East and Birch Creek Road. That is one mile east of the Ririe area.

Traffic is being moved through one lane.

Police ask you proceed with caution if traveling through the area.

The Central Fire District reports there were no injuries.