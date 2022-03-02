BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation allowing the Powerball lottery and its huge jackpots to continue in Idaho is headed to the full Senate.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted to approve the measure that allows the state to continue participating in the game after it expands to the United Kingdom and Australia later this year.

The legislation notes that the lottery dividend will bring more than $200 million to Idaho public schools and other state funds over the next 10 years.

The bill quickly moved through the Senate committee after a rougher time passing on the House side, where opponents objected to gambling and adding new countries to the game.

The post Senate panel OKs keeping Idaho Powerball with new nations appeared first on Local News 8.