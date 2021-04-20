BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In the Idaho senate Tuesday, lawmakers passed a firearm, firearm accessories and components protection act.

The bill was proposed last week after President Joe Biden proposed executive action on guns.

This bill adds language to an existing law that bans local officials from being ordered to enforce federal actions contrary to the Idaho Constitution.

Supporters say it is meant to protect Idahoan’s second amendment right to keep and bear arms.

The bill now heads to the house.

