BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-By a vote of 27-7-1, the Idaho Senate has approved legislation limiting the Governor’s powers during times of extreme emergency.

According to republican leaders, the legislation would “prevent the suspension of any provision of Idaho Code, ensuring all citizens’ voices are heard on how to best respond and support each other in time of need.”

“It would prevent the formation of a dangerous precedent where a Governor could unilaterally restrict individuals’ liberties by suspending Idaho code with no input from citizens or their legislature,” said Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon.

The post Senate votes to limit governor’s emergency authority appeared first on Local News 8.