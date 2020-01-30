Breaking News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Senator Brent Hill announced Thursday he will not seek reelection.

“It has not been an easy decision, but after prayerful deliberation with family and friends, I am announcing my intent not to seek reelection to the Idaho Legislature this year,” Senator Hill said.

When Hill’s current term concludes next Nov., he will have served in the Idaho State Senate for 19 years.

“It has been an incredible experience, and I will always treasure my time serving the people of Idaho,” Senator Hill said.

He served under four governors and with 111 devoted senators over the years.

“My wife, Julie, and I will miss both the experiences and the friends we have made, but it is time for another chapter in our lives,” he said. “We express our gratitude to the families of Eastern Idaho that placed their trust in me to represent them in the legislature. It is a duty I have taken seriously, making every effort not to breach that trust. Thank you for allowing me to serve you.”

Senator Hill says his plans for our future include more fully enjoy his 20 grandchildren.