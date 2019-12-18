WASHINGTON D.C. — US Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) talked with Neal Larson and Julie Mason Wednesday morning, hours before formal debate over two articles of impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives. Crapo condemned the unfair process conducted by the House committees that shepherded the measures to the full house, which — dominated by Democrats — is expected to pass late Wednesday. Crapo also addressed other issues, including halting a bill that addresses Russian influence in U.S. politics, pending passage of the trade deal USMCA, and a bipartisan effort with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to address the growing practice of “robocalls” made by businesses and organizations.