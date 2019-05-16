Senator Jim Risch talks presidential contenders, North Korea and tarrifs

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s interview with Senator Jim Risch

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Presidential contenders are lining up in the Democrat party.

The party saw its 23rd presidential candidate enter the race on Thursday, May 26, but Senator Jim Risch doesn’t think Democrats will be successful in the upcoming election. As current Democrat lawmakers and political leaders push for a more far-left series of policies and socialist platforms, Sen. Risch said the nation will see a clear dividing line between the parties.

“The American people will have a choice,” Sen. Risch said. “Do they want what the founding fathers gave us with a free market free enterprise system or do you want socialism? We’re going to have a really clear choice when in November of 2020.”

Even as President Trump faces criticism for utilizing tariffs, Sen. Risch said the president has a history of withstanding even the toughest of situations.

“No matter what they’ve piled on him, the American people still believe that Donald Trump’s got their back,” Senator Jim Risch said. “So long as that stays the way it is, and particularly with the candidates that they’re running, Trump’s going to be okay.”