Senator Jim Risch weighs in on Venezuelan conflict

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with U.S. Senator Jim Risch

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Tensions continue to build in Venezuela as the country continues to dissolve into violence amid a transfer of power.

As outgoing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro refuses to leave office, Senator Jim Risch told KID NewsRadio the United States can look to the Russians for the recent chaos in the south American country.

“The Russians are meddling, as usual, where they shouldn’t be meddling and Maduro was ready to leave and they advised him not to leave,” Senator Jim Risch told KID NewsRadio. “We’ve encouraged the Venezuelan people, we’ve encouraged the Juan Guido administration, which is the new president of Venezuela, and we support them.”

Russia’s interest in the Venezuelan conflict, Senator Risch said, can be tied back to the United States as the nation undergoes it’s own tensions over election meddling and the continued Mueller investigation.

“The Russians’ interest is in Venezuela is what the Russians’ interest is always and that is the sow chaos and discord wherever they can and oppose us, the United States, wherever they can,” Sen. Risch said. “Our elections are a good example of that. I mean, we, we’ve sat through all the meddling that they attempted to do and it isn’t even very good. But, just to be able to sow discord and be able to go home to the Russians and say, ‘Look at the mess they got in America. You people are a lot better off than they are in America.'”