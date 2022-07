BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State lawmaker has passed away.

State Senator Mark Nye of Pocatello passed way on Saturday.

He was 76-years-old.

Nye was one of the few Democrats in the Idaho Senate and was in his third and final term.

Before becoming a State Senator, Nye served as a State Representative from 2014 to 2016.

