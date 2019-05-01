Senator Mike Crapo reacts to leaked Mueller letter

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Mike Crapo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Attorney General William Barr is back in front of the Senate facing questions over a leaked letter from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“It apparently was leaked by a senior Department of Justice official and if that’s the case, I think that’s probably the worst thing about the story is these leaks that are coming out of the Department of Justice and the FBI,” Senator Mike Crapo told KID NewsRadio. “I think to have FBI officials and justice officials doing that is outrageous. That’s something I think Barr ought to investigate.”

The letter, according to the Washington Post, includes concerns from Mueller over the media’s coverage of Barr’s conclusions at the end of a two year investigation into President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election. Barr originally stated the findings of the investigation revealed President Trump had no involvement in any election interference and also concluded the president had not obstructed the probe.

“The summary of the letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions,” Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrote. “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Now, as Senators re-question Barr over the his report on Mueller’s findings, Senator Crapo said he will be interested to hear what Barr’s response will be.

“I’ll be in the hearing room, and I look forward to him responding to some of the questions,” Sen. Crapo said. “You know, a lot of people have, who don’t like Trump and who did not like the outcome of the Mueller investigation, have been trying to make issues with Barr and how he has treated the report…I think that that Barrs’ summary of the report was very good and I think that his decisions about the obstruction issues were the right decisions.”