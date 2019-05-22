Senator Mike Crapo weighs in on talk of impeaching President Trump

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Mike Crapo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Efforts to impeach President Trump remain unclear after Democrats met on Wednesday, May 22.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later told reporters she believed President Donald Trump was involved in a cover up, Senator Mike Crapo told KID NewsRadio he’s not confident the Democrat controlled House of Representatives could pass an impeachment measure.

“They’re very stirred up over there by some of this new element that got elected to their caucus in the Democrat side over there,” Sen. Crapo said. “I think that Nancy Polosi is probably tied up in knots right now trying to figure out how to deal with her caucus. She’s made it very clear that she doesn’t think they should do impeachment, although she’s starting to talk a little tougher these days.”

Reasons for withholding impeachment look to be more political than not, Sen. Crapo said. Previous administrations have faced similar threats of impeachment, but those who called for actions against recent President’s Clinton and Obama seemed to have always suffered politically.

“In each of those cases, if you look not at the substance of the battle, but instead at the politics of it, the president, Clinton and Obama in this case, got sort of a sympathy factor in the public and the president got stronger and the proponents of the impeachment were the ones who felt the political pressures, the political heat,” Sen. Crapo said. “I think that that’s something that Nancy Pelosi’s thinking about very hard right now.”

But, Democrats have another reason for wanting to shift the political talking points right now, Sen. Crapo said. After the Mueller investigation revealed President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia to win the 2016 election, lawmakers have been calling for investigations into the origins of the investigation itself.

“I think that the impeachment battle though is probably more just really serious absolute antipathy toward President Trump,” Sen. Crapo said. “But, to see the tables kind of turning and to see that actually, there’s being an increased exposure of the tactics that have been used to attack Trump is also, I think, part of what is stoking the efforts to turn the picture back to Trump rather than to those who appear to have been far less than a balanced in initiating these procedures in the first place.”