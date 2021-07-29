BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho and Wyoming senators are introducing legislation to mitigate the dangers of tree spiking.

That’s when a person inserts a metal rod into a tree set to be cut down.

It can ruin the saw and injure the worker.

Senators Jim Risch and John Barrasso say this move from eco-terrorists is a danger to firefighters, loggers and sawmill workers.

“Eco-terrorists spiked trees in Idaho and across the West with the intent of injuring or killing people in the timber industry,” Risch said. “Some of these spiked trees remain standing today, posing a danger to firefighters, smoke jumpers, loggers, and mill workers. It is extremely troubling that our land management agencies have no record of where these trees are or any plan to mitigate this serious safety issue. I am proud to introduce the Tree Spiking Mitigation Act with Senator Barrasso to clear our forests of these heinous acts and prevent any further harm coming to those who use and protect our forests.”

The legislation would have the forest service and the department of the interior work together to detect, identify and mitigate tree spikes on national forests and public lands.

You can read the text of the Tree Spiking Mitigation Act HERE.

