Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If you are a senior and need a mask or help with your errands, help is only an email or phone call away.

Senior Solutions is trying to lighten the burden of those who are most vulnerable. The Consulting agency says it has received more than 200 masks from volunteers.

“I know there’s a fair amount of seniors out there that are a little concerned going out in the community,” Senior Solutions Advisor and CEO, Chanse Powell said.

“Whether that be grocery shopping or running errands. Myself and volunteers that have reached out to me, if you’d like. We’d be happy to pick up your groceries for you, get errands for you. Obviously, practicing good social distancing and masks and things of that nature but just want to give back and help people feel a little bit more safe.”

Powell says Senior Solutions can use volunteers to help. You can email him at info@seniorsolutionscp.com , message them on Facebook, and/or call 208-821-0955.