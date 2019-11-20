Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A judge sent Robert Saad Sr. to prison for the maximum 10 years Wednesday. He will be eligible for parole in two years. The judge also gave Saad 60 days to pay back a $1,000 fine.

Prosecutors originally charged Saad with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Robert Saad Jr. in Sept. of 2016. On Wednesday, the judge says Saad entered an Alford plea, where a person admits that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

During the sentencing hearing Saad apologized to the court for “taking up their time,” and to the families involved.

Idaho Falls Police responded to the Higbee Rd. home on a report that the baby was not breathing. The caller said the infant fell backward and hit his head.

Doctors at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center discovered a fracture at the back of the child’s skull, according to court documents. The baby was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital where he died on Sept. 18, 2016.