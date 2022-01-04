BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible for federal funding through AmeriCorps, and the deadline is approaching to apply.

Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, announced that interested organizations have until Feb. 11 to submit an application for the grants that would support the cost of running an AmeriCorps program. Grant awards vary in size based on the size and complexity of the AmeriCorps programs.

A notice of intent to apply for a grant must be filed by 4 p.m. MST Jan. 14. A mandatory technical assistance call will be held Jan. 20 at noon MST.

Serve Idaho and AmeriCorps provide funding for the following focus areas: disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, veterans and military families.

More information on the grant opportunity is available at serveidaho.gov/grantsFunding.

The post Serve Idaho announces AmeriCorps grant funds available appeared first on Local News 8.