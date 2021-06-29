IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – HK Contractors will be chip sealing, brooming and fog coating several city streets beginning Sunday.

Those streets are:

Burgundy Drive, Harvest to N cul-de-sac

Brookside Drive, cul-de-sac to Stonebrook Lane

Castlerock Lane, S Holmes to Stonebrook Lane

Charleston Lane, N cul-de-sac to Harvest Run

Charleston Circle, end to Charleston Lane

Cobblestone Lane, Nathan Drive to E Sunnyside Road

Harvest Circle, cul-de-sac to Stonebrook Lane

Harvest Run, Burgundy Drive to Stonebrook Lane

Harvest Run, cul-de-sac to Harvest Run

Holmes Avenue, 150 feet south of Castlerock Lane to Sunnyside Road

Nathan Circle, cul-de-sac to Nathan Drive

Nathan Drive, Leesburg Lane to Sunnyside Road

Stone Run Lane, Cobblestone to Stonebrook Lane

Stone Run Lane, cul-de-sac to Cobblestone Lane

Stonebrook Lane, south side of Castelrock Lane to 100 feet south of Cobblestone Lane

W Stone Run Lane, Nathan Drive to Stonebrook Lane

Arden Drive, Stonebrook Lane to Woodhaven Lane

Canterbury Way, Castlerock Lane to Woodhaven Lane

Coventry Court, Canterbury Way to cul-de-sac

Cranbrook Lane, Canterbury Way to Holmes Avenue

Hampshire Court, end to Cranbrook Lane

Hampton Lane, Arden Drive to Woodhaven Lane

Haven Lane, Woodhaven Lane to Woodhaven Lane

Sheffield Circle, Canterbury Way to cul-de-sac

Westminster Place, end to Cranbrook Lane

Woodhaven Lane, Nathan Drive to Cobblestone Lane

Colonial Way, Leesburg Lane to Cobblestone Lane

Cumberland Drive, 49 th South to Leesburg Lane

South to Leesburg Lane Gettysburg Lane, Cumberland Drive to Victorian Way

Harrisburg Lane, dead end to Victorian Way

Leesburg Circle, Leesburg Lane to cul-de-sac

Leesburg Lane, E 125 Leesburg Lane to west of 285 Leesburg Lane

Martinsburg Lane, west dead end to east dead end

Plantation Lane, east end of 126 Plantation Way to west cul-de-sac

Richmond Lane, west cul-de-sac to Victorian Way

Victorian Way, 49 th S to Harrisburg Lane

S to Harrisburg Lane Williamsburg Lane, Leesburg Lane to west cul-de-sac

Shoup Avenue, Broadway to D Street

Park Avenue, B Street to D Street

Capital Avenue, Broadway to D Street

Memorial Drive, Broadway to D Street (including roundabout)

A Street, Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Avenue

B Street, Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Avenue

Constitution Way, Capital Avenue to Yellowstone Avenue

D Street, Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Avenue

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The project is anticipated to be completed in 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.

The post Several Idaho Falls roads scheduled for chip sealing appeared first on Local News 8.