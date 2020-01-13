Alerts
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
Due to the snowy, windy conditions, there are several school closures for Monday, January 13, 2020.
- Bonneville County School Districts 93 and 91
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Bingham Academy and Blackfoot Charter Schools
- Blackfoot and Idaho Falls Head Start
- Jefferson School District 251
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Alturas International
- Lillian Vallely School
- The Fremont County Joint School District 215 and the Monticello Montessori School in Ammon
- Holy Rosary in Idaho Falls
- Aberdeen School District 58
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Chief Taghee Elementary School in Fort Hall
- Watersprings School in Idaho Falls
- Snake River School District
- The Sugar-Salem School District 322 is no longer on the two-hour delay as of 6:36 a.m., and is now closed for the day.
App Breaking News Alert Bar / Closings & Delays / KIFI Breaking News / KIFI Top Story / Local News / News / Top Stories