IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)

Due to the snowy, windy conditions, there are several school closures for Monday, January 13, 2020.

  • Bonneville County School Districts 93 and 91
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Bingham Academy and Blackfoot Charter Schools
  • Blackfoot and Idaho Falls Head Start
  • Jefferson School District 251
  • West Jefferson School District 253
  • Alturas International
  • Lillian Vallely School
  • The Fremont County Joint School District 215 and the Monticello Montessori School in Ammon
  • Holy Rosary in Idaho Falls
  • Aberdeen School District 58
  • Chief Taghee Elementary School in Fort Hall
  • Watersprings School in Idaho Falls
  • Snake River School District
  • The Sugar-Salem School District 322 is no longer on the two-hour delay as of 6:36 a.m., and is now closed for the day.

