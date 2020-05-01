News

​​​​​IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) Severe storms took aim at Eastern Idaho Thursday. Several Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

Just before 1:30 PM, the first Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the mountains south of Burley, Idaho. That warning was quickly upgraded to a Tornado Warning, as the National Weather Service spotted rotation on Doppler radar. Several tornado warnings and thunderstorm warnings were issued during the afternoon and evening hours. A total of three tornado warnings were issued. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of a tornado on the ground. A viewer in the Malad City area, called into the KIFI newsroom stating, she saw two funnel clouds as the storm passed through Oneida County.

There were several reports of a gust-nado in Bingham County. A gust-nado is a non-severe tornado, which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows.

A weather spotter in the Taber area of Bingham county, reported an estimated 60 MPH wind gust, causing minor damage to their property.

Several automated weather stations in the desert near INL and Atomic City, reported wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.