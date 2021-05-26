IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Sunnyside Road from Eagle Drive to just west of Woodruff Avenue will be under construction beginning June 7.

Iron Horse, LLC has been contracted to rehabilitate several thousand feet of an existing 30 inch trunk sewer line that runs down Sunnyside Road.

There will be significant traffic delays, so you are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Traffic on Sunnyside Road will be reduced to one lane each way for most weekdays and weeknights. Cross streets, such as S 25th E (Hitt Road) and Woodruff Avenue will also be impacted.

All businesses will remain open with detours in place for access.

Crews will be working around the clock during the week to finish the project. There will be no work done on the project from July 3 to July 11 due to the Independence Day holiday, with work resuming on July 12.

Electronic message boards will be placed at each end of the project in advance of the start date to warn local residents, and businesses will be contacted by the contractor.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the anticipated completion time is the end of July.

