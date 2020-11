Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-3-H Construction will close a section of the eastbound, southern lane of 17th Street Tuesday morning. The stretch of road, in front of Taco Bell, will last for 2 to 3 days while crews repair a service break in a sewer line there.

Drivers are being encouraged to use an alternate route and slow down when driving near construction crews in the area.