Sex offender in 'unusually gory' murder of elderly Florida man is nabbed in NYC: police

A convicted sex offender wanted in the grisly murder of a Florida man was arrested in New York City this week after a reported struggle with city police officers.

Nicholas Brent Gibson, 32, was wanted in the April murder of 77-year-old Erik Stocker, according to the Miami Herald. Stocker’s body was reportedly in the elderly man’s home for 10 days before neighbors called authorities about an odor coming from inside the building. A source told the newspaper police found an “unusually gory” scene and it appeared the elderly man was killed by a sword of some kind.

Miami Beach police identified Gibson, who was the victim’s caretaker, as a suspect and also learned he was wanted by U.S. Marshals for failing to register as a sex offender in an Illinois case that goes back nearly two decades, the Miami Herald reported.

Police in Florida notified the NYPD on Friday that Gibson had traveled to New York City.

Gibson was spotted Sunday morning on an L train platform by transit officers and when the officers tried to take him into custody he became combative, the New York Post reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Once he was in custody, Gibson was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and being a fugitive in another state, police said.

Gibson is also expected to face a murder charge in Stocker’s death, Miami Beach police said.