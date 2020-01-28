Idaho Politics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A new candidate is tossing his hat in the ring after Bonneville County Sheriff Paul J. Wilde announced his retirement on Monday.

Sergeant Samuel Hulse is currently the captain of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday morning he announced his candidacy for sheriff.

Hulse has 27 years of experience in law enforcement and has worked closely with Sheriff Wilde during his time of service.

Hulse says this is a bittersweet moment, and that Sheriff Wilde’s retirement means someone has some big shoes to fill.

He hopes to step in and fill that role.

“My goal is to ensure that the Sheriff’s Office continues to be that strong and competent service agency to the citizens of Bonneville County. I realized that it will be a challenge. I feel that I have been shown by the greatest, how to do it. My intention is to honor that example,” Hulse said.

Hulse first announced his candidacy on the “Past and present East Idaho law enforcement officers” Facebook page Monday.