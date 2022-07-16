POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – FMC Park is hosting the third annual Shady Grove Music Camp festival this weekend in Pocatello.

“We have 27 bands on three stages with alternating acts, said event organizer Shelbie Harris. “So it’s 20 hours of nonstop music.”

There is no shortage of talent at the festival as well.

Headliners include Marbin from Chicago, Illinois, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal from Lincoln, Nebraska, The French Tips from Boise and Lee Refugee from Salt Lake City.

Performances get started on Saturday at 1 p.m. and run till 1 a.m. on Sunday. Gates open at noon.

Tickets are $25 for one day, with kids 13 and under free with an accompanying adult.

