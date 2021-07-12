POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Music lovers will have the chance to rock out next weekend in Pocatello.

The Shady Grove Music Camp is back for their second annual event at FMC Park.

The two-day festival will take place July 16-17. Headliners include Blood Lemon, Sun Blood Stories from Boise and Tycoon Machete from Salt Lake City.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Local artists and bands from Idaho Falls and Pocatello will get to showcase their talents as well.

“There’s nothing better than playing on a big sound system and getting your name on a sweet flyer and then showing up with a bunch of other really talented bands and just being able to see what we’ve been up to for the last year, because a lot of us haven’t been able to play,” said co-organizer Caleb Rosenkrance. “This show in particular is probably for quite a few of these groups will be their first time back, and I think they’re all very excited for it.”

More information regarding camping, tickets and the lineup schedule can be found on their website shadygrovemusiccamp.com or on their Facebook page facebook.com/shadygrovemusiccamp.

The post Shady Grove Music Camp comes back to Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.