POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State University theatre department is finding ways to perform during the pandemic.

The department is performing Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” In-person audiences are limited to 30 people, but the department is live-streaming each performance.

Click here to watch live-stream.

“We have four cameras set up and we’re taking as many close ups and angles as we can,” said director Norm Schroeder.

Accomplishing a feat as large as a Shakespeare play during a pandemic took some creativity.

“We wanted to match the color tone of everyone’s mask to their costume,” said department chair and costume designer, Tara Young.

“We made sure to follow the standards for types of fabric to keep them safe. Several of the actors are projecting really loudly. We tried to keep them distant, but sometimes there are more intimate scenes, especially between the two pairs of lovers,” Young said.

Acting with a face covering on created a new challenge for the actors.

“Just to work with the masks… the actors have to carry on stage, have all the emotion, we can’t see part of their face, and yet I think we’re doing really really well,” Schroeder said.

Performances continue on Nov. 19, 20, and 21. Tickets can be purchased here. The live-stream can be viewed here.