Shaquille O'Neal named a Broward County sheriff’s deputy in Florida

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal can now add “Florida sheriff’s deputy” to his resume.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that O’Neal now works as an auxiliary deputy for the department. Details about his duties were not released.

“Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxiliary deputy with the #BSO,” the agency said in a tweet. “Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe.”

The tweet was accompanied with a photo showing the former Los Angeles Lakers big man towering over his colleagues. In 2016, O’Neal was previously sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy in Clayton County, Ga.

The addition of Shaq could help restore the image of the Broward sheriff’s office, which has faced criticism over its response to deadly Parkland school shooting last year.