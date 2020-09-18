Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – We all have memories of that favorite teacher who made learning come alive for us.

Well, now you can share that memory and help earn scholarships for Idaho State University students.

Education Appreciation Week is September 28 through October 5 which is a perfect time to honor those who give so much to help our students.

We are all invited to share appreciation or a memory of that special teacher on social media. Use the hashtag #ISUEdWeek.

ISU Credit Union will donate $10 for each memory up to $3,000 for student scholarships.