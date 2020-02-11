Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Shelley man who hid his grandmother’s dead body for five years agreed to a plea deal in Bingham County court Tuesday.

Harley Howell told authorities he got into an argument with Naoma Ware in October 2014 and shoved her to the floor. He found her dead body the next day.

According to court documents, Howell moved her body several times, and finally buried her in his back yard.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a second felony charge of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Howell will appear for sentencing before Judge Darren Simpson on April 13.

Under Idaho statute, he could face up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.