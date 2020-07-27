Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Shelley man was hospitalized at 6:52 p.m. Sunday after a crash at milepost 84 on Interstate 15, just north of Fort Hall.

Idaho State Police said Jonathan M. Fielding, 37, was southbound on the Interstate in a 1999 Ford F250. Fielding drove into the median and the vehicle overturned and rolled into the northbound lanes.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the pickup. He was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

His condition was not available.

The crash is still under investigation.