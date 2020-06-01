SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers announced 25-year-old Harley Howell of Shelley was sentenced Monday to a guilty plea of failure to report a death to law enforcement official and a coroner, which is a felony punishable by 10 years and up to $50,000.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Howell was living with his father and mother, Doug Howell and Danielle Howell, along with his grandmother, Naoma Ware, who is Danielle’s mother.

Reports of Ware being severely malnourished and significantly mistreated by the family came to light after reports of the disappearance of Ware was reported to Bingham County.

Upon further investigation, it became known Ware had been missing since 2014.

Due to the significant mistreatment and malnourished body of Ware, Danielle Howell directed Harley to hide the body in order to protect the family from being charged with mistreating her mother’s health.

Harley then moved the deceased body of his grandmother several times in an attempt to hide the body to protect his mother.

Danielle Howell died in a car accident in November 2019 which aided in bringing Ware’s case to light.

As the reports came in to Ware missing, Detective Mike Marvin with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case and discovered Ware’s body buried in the duck pen behind the family home.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined Doug Howell had limited dealings with Ware; however, he pleaded guilty last fall to abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult, which is a misdemeanor under Idaho Law.

Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers commented the case in its entirety is eerie, and there are still suspicions remaining with how the family dealt with Ware both while she was alive and after her death as there have been many issues that have remained unanswered.

Rogers then recommended the District Court impose a sentence of 7 years fixed and 3 years indeterminate, for a total of 10 years, to be served in the Idaho Department of Corrections.

Howell’s attorney, Mr. Doug Dykman of Pocatello, recommended to the District Court for the sentence to be probation based on his low mental capacity.

The District Court ordered Howell to be sentenced to 3 years fixed and 7 years indeterminate for a total of 10 years, and the Court retained jurisdiction for 365 days to see if any progress will be made by Howell under treatment while in prison for that time.