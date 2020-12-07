Local News

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Shelley Police Department is looking for a suspect connected with an apparent drive by shooting early Monday morning in the 500 block of South Park Avenue.

Neighbors called police to report shots fired in the area. Officers found five round casings at the scene, three of which hit the home.

Officials said they are still looking for a suspect, but believe this was an isolated incident and that the community is not in any danger.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, call the Shelley Police Dispatch at 208-785-1234.