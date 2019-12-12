Alerts
Shelley School District #60 Superintendent Chad Williams announced classes are cancelled on Thursday morning due to this morning’s widespread power outage.
Rocky Mountain Power is reporting more than 600 customers are impacted in the Shelley area.
The outage was first reported just after 4:15 Thursday morning, and crews expect to have it restored by 10 a.m.
They are still investigating the cause of the outage.
App Breaking News Alert Bar / Closings & Delays / Home / Idaho / Local News / News