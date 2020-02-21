Local News

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – The Shelley School District #60 board of trustees unanimously voted Thursday night to move to a four-day school week.

The change comes following three meetings and public input on the matter. The district sent out two separate surveys to collect feedback from patrons.

In a presentation, the district administration said 39% or 45 of the 115 school districts in Idaho currently operate on a four-day schedule and more are considering it.

The district administration cites the benefits of making the switch as cost savings, increased student attendance, and better teacher instruction due to attendance and fewer substitute expenses.

The next decision to be made will determine if trimesters or semesters are used.

The four-day week goes into effect in time for the next school year, which begins in August, 2020.