SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A shelter in place order has been lifted in Shelley.

This comes after the Shelley Police Department said a manhunt was taking place in an area near Hobbs Middle School.

The school was even put on lockdown for a short time.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the suspects the officers were looking for were considered armed and dangerous.

Police now believe those suspects are no longer in the area.

No other information has been released.

The post Shelter in place order lifted in Shelley appeared first on Local News 8.