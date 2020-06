Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bannock County conducted formal ceremonies Monday to swear in two new officials.

Former Chief Deputy Tony Manu was sworn in as Bannock County Sheriff. He succeeds Lorin Nielsen, who retired from the post.

Jeff Hough was sworn in to fill the unexpired term of District 2 County Commissioner Steve Brown. Brown left the post to take a job with the Small Business Administration in Alaska.