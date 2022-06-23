BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorneys in the case against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland were in court Thursday discussing when the case will go to trial.

Rowland’s attorney Justin Oleson and Jeff Nye from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office appeared via Zoom in front of Judge Stephen Dunn at issue whether or not the case could go on as scheduled on July 18.

Rowland’s attorney claims he will not have enough time to prepare the case because of his busy schedule and threatened to withdraw as Rowland’s attorney if the case was not moved to the next week.

The prosecution claims the date has been set for weeks, and this is the only time all the witnesses and victims can be there.

The judge asked the prosecution to call the victims and see if they could change their plans to move the court date.

The attorneys are meeting again right now for the judge to get that information and make a decision on moving the court date.

Rowland is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and the exhibition or use of a deadly weapon.

This is in connection to an incident involving a church youth group last November. The girls left thank you notes on his door and left.

We will have more information on the judge’s decision as soon as we have it.

