Sheriff: Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside home

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Maryland shot and killed a man armed with a gun outside a home where a break-in had been reported.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that no officers were injured in the shooting early Monday in Thurmont, a town near the Pennsylvania line.

The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Abraham Arellano refused to put down a handgun he was holding before a deputy fatally shot him once with a rifle.

A few hours before the shooting, a Thurmont Police Department officer had helped a woman who lives at the home apply for a protective order against Arellano.

The sheriff’s office says investigators believe Arellano was suicidal and had called in the break-in report with a description of himself as the suspect.