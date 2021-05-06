RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Jefferson County Sheriff and Jefferson School District Superintendent will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. after a shooting at Rigby Middle School Thursday injured three.

You can watch it below.

Two students and one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson says they were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. EIRM said there are no condition status updates at this time.

