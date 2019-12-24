News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person involved in a train vs. truck accident, on Monday, December 23.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the accident on North 15 E between 113 N. And 129 N.

Train personnel advised the deputy arriving that at 2:15 a 90’s model Maroon Ford Pickup was driving north and had clipped the back of the train as it crossed the tracks and continued without stopping.

There was minimal damage to the train, however, deputies believe there is significant damage to the pickup leaving the scene.

This particular crossing is one of many in Bonneville County that was recently changed to a Yield sign from a stop sign due to legislation passed earlier this year.

The Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Operation Lifesaver, and Railroad companies across Idaho would like to remind drivers of how important it is to properly slow down at railroad crossings and check both directions before continuing on.

Trains cannot steer and take a large distance to come to a stop, making it near impossible to anticipate whether or not a vehicle is going to yield the right of way in time to avoid a collision.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved in this collision is asked to contact a Deputy by calling dispatch at 208-529-1200.