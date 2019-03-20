Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot, cop injured in Washington State

A sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty and a police officer was injured Tuesday evening while exchanging gunfire with a suspect in Washington state, authorities said in a press release.

The officers, responding to a driving complaint, attempted to stop a vehicle around 7:42 p.m., the release said. The suspect failed to stop, leading to a pursuit in Kittitas – a city about 115 miles southeast of Seattle.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at the end of a street. The suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire at the officers, who by this point were being aided by back up, the release said.

A Kittitas County sheriff’s deputy was shot and rushed to Kittitas Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release. A Kittitas police officer suffered a gunshot and was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. His condition was not immediately clear.

The suspect was also shot amid the gunfire and takento KVH to be treated for his injury. Authorities said they will not release the names of the officers until their families are notified. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s office has requested that the Ellensburg Police Department take over the investigation, the release said.

Authorities will release more details at a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.