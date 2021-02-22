MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Taylor R. Murrieta, 42, of Idaho Falls has been pronounced dead after spending several days on life-support. Murrieta was shot by Donald T. Randall, 42, of Bonneville County.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the two were involved in an altercation in the 3100 block of North Yellowstone Highway at around 11:30 p.m. February 16.

Randall told deputies Murrieta had been following him in a separate vehicle on North Yellowstone, trying to get him to pull over. Both stopped in the road, got out of their vehicles, and into an altercation. After returning to his vehicle, Randall called dispatch to report the incident and claimed Murrieta was attempting to pull him out of his vehicle.

Randall told detectives he retrieved a handgun from inside his vehicle and fired one shot at Murrieta, before deputies arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

