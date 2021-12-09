AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Law enforcement agencies in eastern Idaho are getting ready for the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday.

Sergeant Bryan Lovell, with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, explained they teamed up with Target in Ammon again.

“And we go and take them shopping, and help them budget out a Christmas list for their families,” Lovell said.

About 30 kids will take part in the annual event, which is all about getting kids to have positive interactions with law enforcement.

“We work with the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, The Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Falls Police Department to identify kids that have been in abusive situations or certain situations where they’ve had a negative experience and law enforcement has interacted with them,” Lovell said.

The day will start at 7 a.m. at the Idaho Falls Eagles Lodge, where the kids and cops will be paired off for breakfast. At around 8 a.m., they get into the patrol cars, and drive to Target, with lights and sirens going.

At Target, kids will be able to shop for Christmas presents for their families and meet Santa.

It’s all about making memories, says Lovell.

“We’re trying to create a special experience, a special experience with the kids we’re interacting with, and then hopefully, in my experience in doing it for years or as long as I’ve been here, that’s an experience that creates long-lasting memories for me, and same with the other officers that have been here for a long time doing it,” Lovell said.

Lovell said the whole community gets involved.

“There’s a group from the INL that are helping us do some of the shopping ahead of time, and a couple of other businesses around that are doing some fundraising to help contribute to it,” Lovell said. “The civitans play a huge part in some of the shopping and wrapping and preparation in that respect, and this year Bish’s RV is helping us out, providing an RV for our Santa Claus to take pictures with the kids and officers.”

Several businesses around Idaho Falls and Ammon are also helping; donating a portion of their profits on specific days of the week. All the person ordering food or drinks has to do is mention “Shop with a Cop.”

The following businesses are participating:

Tuesday Dec. 7: Buffalo Wild Wings

Wednesday Dec. 8: MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill, & Pub, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday Dec. 9: Texas Roadhouse, open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday Dec. 10: JB’s Soda Barn, in front of Planet Doom, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

